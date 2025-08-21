How do I last at a FAANG company?

Im a very hard worker and I can work 8-10 hour days easily, would that be enough to last as a Meta E5? I keep hearing they fire low performers, but how does that look like day-to-day?





Like, do they just not finish their tickets or stories? Do they not meet deadlines?





I ask because in my company, we have sprints, managers, product owners, etc. However I know that Meta has none of that. I really want to take the plunge but Im not sure how long I would last as an E5 there, especially with all the horror stories with people getting laid off.





If anyone has experience with similar companies, I would love to hear what helped you ramp up and maintain a good rating and longevity at the company. How do I increase confidence in myself that "I can make it at any vompany"?





P.S, Ive only worked at one company so far, so maybe that doesn't help with confidence much.