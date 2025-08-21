GJ in
How do I last at a FAANG company?
Im a very hard worker and I can work 8-10 hour days easily, would that be enough to last as a Meta E5? I keep hearing they fire low performers, but how does that look like day-to-day?
Like, do they just not finish their tickets or stories? Do they not meet deadlines?
I ask because in my company, we have sprints, managers, product owners, etc. However I know that Meta has none of that. I really want to take the plunge but Im not sure how long I would last as an E5 there, especially with all the horror stories with people getting laid off.
If anyone has experience with similar companies, I would love to hear what helped you ramp up and maintain a good rating and longevity at the company. How do I increase confidence in myself that "I can make it at any vompany"?
P.S, Ive only worked at one company so far, so maybe that doesn't help with confidence much.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
I don't work there, but my take from the outside is that Meta is using extremely high comp to attract candidates in spite of the poor working environment - and it's not working, so they're resorting to chasing people. Myself and a few others I know have been hounded via email and linkedin (sometimes simultaneously) begging us to apply, which is a red flag IMO when the company is already offering top of market pay. There are better companies to join that still offer great comp packages, good WLB, and don't come with 5% or whatever mandatory attrition every year.
