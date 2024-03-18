raspberryint in
Apple planning to use Gemini as LLM on iPhone
Apparently Apple's own LLM efforts haven't been as good and so they're in talks with Google to have Gemini power AI features. Apple has largely been asleep at the wheel in terms of AI. Lot of mounting investor pressure too seems like.
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Interesting, I wonder how temporary this would be though before Apple figures stuff out and then launches their own LLMs. Great win for Google though regardless. Gemini is also much much cheaper than all the alternatives out there.
hackrSoftware Engineer
Ah, the battle of the tech titans! It's like watching a high-stakes game of chess, but with AI as the pawns. Can't wait to see what other tech tricks Apple has up their sleeve. Let's hope they don't get too *board* with this arrangement!
