when will I be able to afford buying a house
quite a weird question but I'm wondering how much would it take with 0 years of experience and with a masters degree for me to reach a point where I could take a loan to buy a 2m$ house working at Google in los Angeles
ribabSoftware Engineer
I don't live in Los Angeles, but I bought a house and I think there are many other investments with a larger return that you probably should focus on first, especially maximizing your Roth and 401k contributions. Eventually you will be able to afford it, but in the time it will take you to save $200,000 down payment it would be better to invest your money elsewhere until that time comes for you to use your investments to buy a house.
DataScienceToProductProduct Manager
For a jumbo loan like that I’m pretty sure it’s 20% down do 400k down.
