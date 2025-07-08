ayoob909 in
Financial Engineering or Applied Data Science
Hello I am looking for advice on what to pursue I am currently enrolled in a Masters Program that will allow to do a dual masters in Applied Data Science, and Statistics and Machine Learning, but I am thinking of pivoting to finance and potentially switching into Financial Engineering. Please let me know your thoughts
mathgamingData Analyst at Walmart2 days ago
An FE program is great if you love math-heavy finance problems, stochastic processes, and modeling risk. Just be aware the job market is more competitive and network-driven compared to data science. If you like having options and care less about being in finance specifically, I’d stick with Applied DS + Stats/ML. If you really geek out about markets and financial math, then FE is worth it.
