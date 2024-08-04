Cant in
Poll
Msft Azure 63 offer bay, accept or reject
No other offers in hand, any suggestions what can be the offer?
Base 202k
Stocks 140k for 4 years
Joining bonus - 25k
Taget bonus - 30k
Tc - 270-280k first year
Please suggest if to accept it or reject it
Closed
666 participants
19
7785
Sort by:
ycher220iOS
Honestly? This survey is sort of insulting. When you say this is your only offer and then follow that up with an offer most couldn’t imagine simply comes off as arrogant. You’re obviously very talented, and highly qualified and by no means should you take my criticism to too much heart - but it’s hard to root for someone who’s clearly just flexing.
59
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,586