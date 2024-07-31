YUHIYOL in
Delta gearing up to sue Crowdstrike, Microsoft
https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/business/delta-meltdown-costs/index.html
Nothing filed yet but I guess they hired a high profile lawyer for now. Will be interesting to see how it shakes out, considering how many other companies were impacted.
Delta CEO lashes out at CrowdStrike: This cost us $500 million and they offered us nothing | CNN Business
The CEO of Delta Air Lines lashed out at cyber security firm CrowdStrike and software provider Microsoft for the computer problems that resulted in a service meltdown he disclosed cost the airline $500 million due to a five-day service meltdown.
cnn.com
6
4635
Sort by:
HoptimumFrontend Software Engineer
So you're telling me the $10 UberEats gift card wasn't enough??
15
2BeTopTierDevSoftware Engineer
Companies are so greedy nowadays.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563