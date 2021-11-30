19g6xkvt2n2k0 in
How to grow TC as a HW Engineer?
What steps (e.g. career path) do I need to take in order to continue growing my TC as a hardware engineer?
I'm currently an engineer at Apple with 5.5 yoe as ICT3
3
1643
Sort by:
a892hhka892haHardware Engineer
How long have you been at Apple? I think this advice applies to any career honestly. You should be evaluating your compensation each year on your own to see how it compares to market. Obviously check levels.fyi on numbers. Every 3-4 years it usually makes sense to switch companies. You'll get the biggest pay bump by switching companies or by getting promoted. If you're not getting promoted fast enough, then switch companies. If you have a solid trajectory at your current company, stay put. Your TC may not increase as fast and you'll likely be sacrificing a bit in the short term, but in the long term you'll do better by climbing the ranks. Once you made it to a position you're comfortable in (Director, VP, etc) you can change companies and often have a huge increase in TC at your new level.
5
About
Public
Hardware Engineer
Members
3,439