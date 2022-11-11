fbico31S in  
Biomedical Engineer  

The drama with Twitter continues... this time the check cost big pharma billions

Someone bought a check, fake tweeted they were giving away free insulin, and the stock TANKED.


Did Twitter Blue tweet just cost Eli Lilly $LLY billions? Yes.


https://www.healthdigest.com/1097292/why-the-fake-eli-lilly-tweet-about-free-insulin-is-sparking-chaos/

Why The Fake Eli Lilly Tweet About Free Insulin Is Sparking Chaos - Health Digest

Why The Fake Eli Lilly Tweet About Free Insulin Is Sparking Chaos - Health Digest

A fake Eli Lilly account tweeted a free insulin announcement, which left many individuals taken aback. However, now it's just caused more confusion.

healthdigest.com
12
5196
Sort by:
corpea6Public Health  
Insulin was sold to a university for a buck and they are selling it for $200+. They get what they deserve.
18

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,422