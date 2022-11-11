fbico31S in
The drama with Twitter continues... this time the check cost big pharma billions
Someone bought a check, fake tweeted they were giving away free insulin, and the stock TANKED.
Did Twitter Blue tweet just cost Eli Lilly $LLY billions? Yes.
https://www.healthdigest.com/1097292/why-the-fake-eli-lilly-tweet-about-free-insulin-is-sparking-chaos/
12
5196
corpea6Public Health
Insulin was sold to a university for a buck and they are selling it for $200+. They get what they deserve.
18
