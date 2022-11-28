Abhishek Godiyal in
Guidance needed
Hello @everyone,
I am a 3rd year engineering undergrad and want to gain some real world experience. I want to work on a real world problem and make an impact. I want an internship or a training program. Would love to get your help or any type of advice
fjaf9iglaComputer Science
Try some open source projects and apply for this fellowship: https://fellowship.mlh.io/
1abhiOther at Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology
Thankyou for this. Really appreciate it.
