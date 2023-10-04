Moosekass in
Curiosity of a college freshman
Greetings, i am currently a freshman in college and still have a long way to go before graduating, but i just had some questions to whoever is willing to answer. I live in the metro detroit area and im wondering would it take forever to get a job like people say? Also, what can i expect to make realistically out of college, lets say hypothetically with an average skillset, nothing crazy. And when it comes to all the computer information science classes i have to take are they very rigorous or is it only the math classes that give people a hard time? And finally what is the most versatile and useful coding language to learn, how difficult is it to learn and does college do a good job of teaching me or is it a lot of self teaching? To anyone willing to answer, thank you so much and best of luck in the tech world!
Lets put it this way. If you are truly passionate in programming, then you won’t have to worry about these things. Otherwise if you want to do CS for salary, work hard and find opportunities whenever you can.
