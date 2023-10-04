Curiosity of a college freshman

Greetings, i am currently a freshman in college and still have a long way to go before graduating, but i just had some questions to whoever is willing to answer. I live in the metro detroit area and im wondering would it take forever to get a job like people say? Also, what can i expect to make realistically out of college, lets say hypothetically with an average skillset, nothing crazy. And when it comes to all the computer information science classes i have to take are they very rigorous or is it only the math classes that give people a hard time? And finally what is the most versatile and useful coding language to learn, how difficult is it to learn and does college do a good job of teaching me or is it a lot of self teaching? To anyone willing to answer, thank you so much and best of luck in the tech world!