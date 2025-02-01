RIP to Google’s L6 Partnerships Roles?

Feel like since 2025 ha started, there's an absence of L6 roles and every new posting that is mid-career in Business Development and Partnerships is L5.





Given Google's new CFO is finding new ways to cut costs and the Platform and Devices org is soliciting voluntary buyouts, it appears this is a coordinated strategy to not backfill/add new headcount in this function at the L6 level.





Am I the only one seeing this?