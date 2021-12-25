how do you feel about unlimited sick days?

So my firm offers unlimited sick days. It does sound nice on paper but that kind of makes me feel bad when I do take a day off.

I used to be an hourly wage worker and my sick days were clear. I would either use them or lose them, so it felt good actually using them.

For those with unlimited sick days, how many do you tend to use per year?

I still tend to schedule appointments on weekends whenever possible lol. I just feel so bad.