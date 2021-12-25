mach in
how do you feel about unlimited sick days?
So my firm offers unlimited sick days. It does sound nice on paper but that kind of makes me feel bad when I do take a day off.
I used to be an hourly wage worker and my sick days were clear. I would either use them or lose them, so it felt good actually using them.
For those with unlimited sick days, how many do you tend to use per year?
I still tend to schedule appointments on weekends whenever possible lol. I just feel so bad.
foreverSoftware Engineer
I actually use them as intended and take time off whenever I need to. I think it ultimately just depends on your team. If you have a good team, you should have no problems. I'm super comfortable using it and just communicating it ahead of time.
3
machSoftware Engineer
It's good that you feel comfortable to use it. I think you're right that it depends on the team. My team doesn't really talk about days off. We just send each other invites for the Outlook OOO.
