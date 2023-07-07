Ritwick Dutta in  
ML / AI  

Looking for my next gig - A highly experienced leader of AI/ML initiatives

I'm a passionate and highly experienced leader of AI/ML initiatives, with 11 years of experience in advanced analytics and predictive modelling. As an experienced technical leader, I have a successful track record in building high-performance large data science teams across a variety of industries, such as telecommunications, hedge funds, publishing, and e-learning/education. 


Check out my profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritwickdutta/

6
4548
Sort by:
JaBright91Software Engineer  
Just came across this post, and I’m really curious about expanding my AI/ML Knowledge mind if I send you a DM on LinkedIn?
5
RduttaML / AI  
sure
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,486