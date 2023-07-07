Ritwick Dutta in
Looking for my next gig - A highly experienced leader of AI/ML initiatives
I'm a passionate and highly experienced leader of AI/ML initiatives, with 11 years of experience in advanced analytics and predictive modelling. As an experienced technical leader, I have a successful track record in building high-performance large data science teams across a variety of industries, such as telecommunications, hedge funds, publishing, and e-learning/education.
Check out my profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ritwickdutta/
JaBright91Software Engineer
Just came across this post, and I’m really curious about expanding my AI/ML Knowledge mind if I send you a DM on LinkedIn?
RduttaML / AI
sure
