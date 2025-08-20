Shane Corn in
What Are the Must-Have Features in a Modern Hotel Booking App?
Can anyone provide some guidance?
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Notion
For a modern hotel booking app, the essentials usually fall into three buckets: user experience, trust, and operations. On the UX side, smooth search with filters (location, price, amenities, reviews) and a fast, clean booking flow are non-negotiable. For trust, verified reviews, transparent pricing (no hidden fees), and clear cancellation/refund policies are huge. Operationally, you’ll want secure payments, real-time availability, and integration with hotel PMS or channel managers so inventory doesn’t go stale. Extras that set good apps apart include loyalty programs, mobile check-in/out, and personalized recommendations based on past searches or stays.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Don’t underestimate the importance of localization if you’re thinking international! Support for multiple languages, currencies, and region-specific payment methods can make or break adoption.
