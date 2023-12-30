Yeat in
Defense to FAANG
Currently at a prime contractor in defense. Looking to switch to big tech since there aren't many good software opportunities here and toxic culture. I'm doing a lot of LeetCode and will start mock interviews soon. Anybody here do this? Was getting your resume noticed and applying hard?
RelecutanYoyo
I’m a TPM but I moved from a medium defense contractor to a commercially focused startup. I manage our federal program. You may have luck moving into the federal arms of the Google and Amazon world - they seem to hire well out of the defense industry.
