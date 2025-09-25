What are the most popular technologies and features used in modern messaging app development?

I’m interested in building a messaging app and want to understand what technologies and features are currently the most popular in the industry. Specifically:

Which programming languages, frameworks, and real-time communication protocols (e.g., WebSocket, MQTT) are widely used?

What are the must-have features users expect in a messaging app today (e.g., read receipts, typing indicators, multimedia sharing)?

Popular approaches to ensuring security and privacy, like encryption methods.

What backend services or cloud platforms are preferred for scalability and reliability?

Any insights on UI/UX trends that make messaging apps stand out.

If you have experience building or using messaging apps, I’d love to hear which tools and features you find essential or popular in 2024!