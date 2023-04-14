BrooklynBroke in
Just curious, who is fully remote or has the option to go fully remote?
Who is fully remote or has the option to go fully remote? I go in the office once a week, but I could go fully remote if I wanted to. Just curious to see, how much remote work has been slashed.
temp0123Software Engineer
Been looking for fully remote job myself since Amazon announced RTO. Manager tells me it's a good thing to get more visibility and meet new people in our office that'll eventually vouch for me in my promos. Need to find a new job..
