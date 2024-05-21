Thinktankgeek in
Generalist Product Manager to Technical Product Manager
Hi! I am a senior product manager at a finserv startup within a bank. I am a generalist PM but want to transition to a technical PM over the next 2 years. I transitioned to product after 8 years in marketing, advertising, and paid media in a bank. Can someone guide me on how I should plan the next steps to become a technical PM? If you have any experience you could share, that would be helpful too!
bkdevise
You need to learn lot more about the tech side. TPM are well versed in the APIs, technical concepts very well. Some even come from development background. So start with basics learn the concepts like client server interactions, architecture, API & methods, DB interactions, learn SQL, talk to your development team when a feature is getting implemented. Go 1 level deeper with them so that you can relate what you have learnt. Understand the development and release process if you have not spent time. If you understand reasons why for certain technical decision making it will be helpful for future. Also reason behind failure or change of approach. Setup the postman so you can also do some testing at API level. 2 yrs is a very realistic target. Now with help of AI you can even learn faster. Usually TPMs handle modules like Integrations, App platform, data platform where one need more technical understanding. So start talking any such PM in your company. It will help you understand the expectations.
