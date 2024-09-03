Raven in
Resume review assistance
I've been a Product Manager in the past, then moved for my MBA in the US, and started working at a industrial company as a project manager since the hiring across tech wasn't great for last 5-6 months, now as things are starting to look better, I'm planning to pivot back into tech as a Product Manager, hence looking for any resume review assistance to apply at top tech in the US
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
What does your current resume look like?
