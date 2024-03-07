Product Jobs

Aakrosh Kalsotra in
I am a MBA graduate and have 1.5 yr work exp in Sales.I have done several product breakdowns for case competitions and GTM revaluation.Now i am currently looking for a entry level pm role for last few month but i am not able to secure an interview.If anyone can help me with it?please!
ZTrope90Product Designer
What does your resume look like? If you can post it without any personal information, I'll be happy to take a look
