How do you prep for interviews when you haven’t touched DSA in 3 years?
Been in infra/devops roles for the last 3 years. Barely touched algorithms. Now I’m interviewing again and feel like a total beginner.
What’s the fastest way to catch up without going back to square one?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Totally get this. When I was coming back after a long break from DSA, the most effective thing I did was start with a curated list like Blind 75 or Neetcode 150, but I didn’t try to grind everything. Instead, I picked 2–3 problems from each category and focused on why they worked. Then I’d revisit the same problems a few days later without looking at solutions. That helped rebuild intuition fast without starting from scratch.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Agree with this 100%. I’d also add: avoid just reading solutions. It feels productive but doesn’t help much long term.
