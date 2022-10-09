Kafka0nKoffee in  
Software Engineer  

Is this or and the next year or so a good time to move companies?

We're heading into a recession if we're not already in it. Even though tech is generally more recession-resistant in comparison to a lot of other industries, what are everyone's thoughts on moving companies over the next little while, up to a year or so?

17d5er3khje4fhSoftware Engineer  
I think it is a good time to lock in a good 4 year stock grant at a lower purchase price
Kafka0nKoffeeSoftware Engineer  
Yep, that's true!
