HardworkerEngineer99 in
Stuck in G Team Match since a Month, Skip or Wait?
Cleared out Google EU SWE III interview at August and moved into team match.
I have 5 YOE, xMicrosoft xAmazon, based in Middle East.
Recruiter told me two managers are not interested in my profile and still waiting a response from another manger then she’ll re-route my profile to other managers.
I read a lot that some candidates are stuck since a months or a year.
If I had an offer from Dubai/Riyadh with ~10k USD tax-free salary, is it worth this Google Team Match wait?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
If you’re already getting $10k tax-free locally, I’d lean toward taking it unless you’re dead set on Google. At least you’ll keep growing, and you can always try again for big tech later instead of waiting around with nothing guaranteed.
