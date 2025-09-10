Stuck in G Team Match since a Month, Skip or Wait?

Cleared out Google EU SWE III interview at August and moved into team match.





I have 5 YOE, xMicrosoft xAmazon, based in Middle East.





Recruiter told me two managers are not interested in my profile and still waiting a response from another manger then she’ll re-route my profile to other managers.





I read a lot that some candidates are stuck since a months or a year.





If I had an offer from Dubai/Riyadh with ~10k USD tax-free salary, is it worth this Google Team Match wait?