Having trouble choosing first internship.
I'm a current junior in college and just got my first 2 offers, data engineering at USAA and Businesss Analyst at Amazon. I'm split between the two companies because on one hand I want to have a good software engineering career at a high paying company after college, but Amazon is a better name and i will probably be at a different company after my senior year, assuming that im still practicing interviewing consistently.
