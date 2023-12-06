SWilliams in  
Google Deepmind introduces their next-gen AI model, Gemini

https://blog.google/technology/ai/google-gemini-ai/﻿﻿

https://deepmind.google/technologies/gemini/﻿﻿


Stealing this comment from reddit: Beating GPT-4 at benchmarks, and to say people here claimed it will be a flop. First ever LLM to reach 90.0% on MMLU, outperforming human experts. Also Pixel 8 runs Gemini Nano on device, and also the first LLM to do.

Introducing Gemini: our largest and most capable AI model

Gemini is our most capable and general model, built to be multimodal and optimized for three different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano.

Interesting, curious how it would compare to the open source models out there
