Google Deepmind introduces their next-gen AI model, Gemini
https://blog.google/technology/ai/google-gemini-ai/
https://deepmind.google/technologies/gemini/
Stealing this comment from reddit: Beating GPT-4 at benchmarks, and to say people here claimed it will be a flop. First ever LLM to reach 90.0% on MMLU, outperforming human experts. Also Pixel 8 runs Gemini Nano on device, and also the first LLM to do.
phiSoftware Engineer
Interesting, curious how it would compare to the open source models out there
