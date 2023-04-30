I’m confused

Aymanlander in
I'n just new to the tech field and i have a question to ask you guys.
What's the difference between software engineer and full stack developer & software developer and what are the titles that a software engineering degree graduate can work with?
The terms Software Engineer and Software Developer are usually synonymous. However, companies willing to call their coders “Software Engineers” tend to pay more and expect more for the title. But other than that, the terms tend to be used interchangeably. The term Full-Stack is a web-specific designation.
So, a Software Engineer or Software Developer who works on both the front-end and back-end of a web application are also called Full-Stack Developers/Engineers. If they only work on the front-end or back-end, then they’re a front-end engineer or back-end engineer.
You can think of Software Engineer and Software Developer as umbrella terms while more specific terms like Full-Stack developer, iOS developer, or embedded systems developer fall under those umbrellas. These terms are technology specific (tells people what you do) while terms like junior, mid-level, and senior are skill specific (tells people how good and experienced you are at it).