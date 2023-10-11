designforfun in
Negotiating salary for a role outside of the US
Has anyone had experience negotiating an offer for a role outside the US, specifically Madrid. I have had a verbal incline and discussing the offer this week. Are there particular things that might be squishy, like housing or time in months to relocate (visa)?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm not sure about Madrid specifically, but the biggest thing I noticed were cultural differences being a potential factor. I tried to help a friend negotiate a couple offers for Italian roles and they really did not like that he tried to leverage competing offers against each other and I've seen similar sentiments from other Italian based folks. I think, culturally, they don't really do that there as it comes off as really offensive.
