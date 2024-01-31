burner1738 in
Pro sports or SWE? Help
Hypothetically, if you were given the choice of a job at a firm you really like, or a rookie contract with a pro sports team in a sport you’ve been playing since 16 years old what would you pick? Pay is comparable with the sports contract being slightly less, and offering far less job security. Also hypothetically, you’re 24 years old, and worried if you take the pro sports path you’ll be starting your career pretty late…
madscienceSoftware Engineer
My dream job was and will always be to be a professional athlete lol, so if I'm in that position, I take the rookie contract immediately. Something I've realized as I've gotten older and more into SWE and tech work and all that is that, realistically, I'm not nearly as interested in SWE work as I am in sports. When I pick up a sport to play, I work insanely hard at it, it almost consumes my whole personality where I'm working as hard as I can to get better, do more, and perform well. I've never had the same motivation with software engineering, I just do it to get paid and get my job done, but at this point, I'm not researching new things to help me become a better SWE, I'm not practicing anything, I'm just working and collecting a paycheck and using my free time for hobbies (aka sports lol). Also, while there's less job security with the sport, SWE will always be there, but this might be your only opportunity to play a sport professionally.
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Yeah regardless of your motivations, your body will start to break down long before your mind does, so if you have the opportunity to use your body while you can, I'd take it. Plus, I've known plenty of SWEs get their first engineering jobs in their 30s, so even if the sports doesn't work out, you will have plenty of time to find something later. I've actually worked with like two ex-NFL players who later joined my company as Program Managers and Recruiters
