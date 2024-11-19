Shreeyash Gandhi in
Look for a CTO in a emerging fitness tech company.
Building a product in fitness tech - SMART GYM ECOSYSTEM
Almost all the gym goers don't track their workouts or have to do it manually using pen paper or app.
I'm planning to develop retrofit sensor kit for pin loaded machines in gyms to automatically track workout to provide data such as reps, weight being lifted, duration etc.
Based on the gathered data user will get personalised detailed workout and diet plans.
What’s the TC for the role? Have you raised any capital to kick off the research and development/hiring?
