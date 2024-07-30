Pythondev in
Python Dev role in SF Bay area
Hi all,
I'm considering moving to SF Bay area with an experience as a python developer of 8 years. The biggest motive is getting into AI/ML sectors.
I've put out my resume on some sites and I'm only receiving lowball offers for short-term contracts. Is the job market really that tight? Also, what could I realistically expect if it's not a FAANG company?
And lastly, are all new positions hybrid?
1
1955
Sort by:
IcemantechmanSoftware Engineer
Do you have any experience with AI/ML because it’s a tough market to get into without experience/education knowing Python is not enough at all
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563