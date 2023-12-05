Calculatron99 in
Twilio lays off 5%, around 300 jobs
https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/twilio-commits-to-channel-strategy-amid-3rd-round-of-layoffs
Their 3rd round of layoffs this year and likely to be worth following in the new year as activist investor Anson Funds is pushing for a sale or business divesture at Twilio after building a stake in the company.
Elemental9100Embedded Systems Software Developer
What is an activist investor?
1
19g615l21do5mjDevOps Engineer
An investor in the company that advocates for particular changes in leadership, strategy, or ownership, on the hopes that such changes will lead to gains for them. Typically a significant minority investor. They may have even bought a stake for the purpose of pushing for changes. Activist investors also sometimes short stocks and then agitate in the media to bring the price down (which is apparently completely legal).
Search the web for more info if desired.
