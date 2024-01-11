Error808 in  
Software Engineer  

Discord lays off 17%

Impacting about 170 people.


https://www.theverge.com/2024/1/11/24034705/discord-layoffs-17-percent-employees

In an internal memo, CEO Jason Citron said the company’s cuts were needed to “sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization.”

JacknifeTechnical Program Manager  
I was pretty optimistic going into this year that things would pick up but seeing Amazon and Google lay off this past week and now seeing smaller companies laying people off for similarly vague reasons, it's pretty concerning we'll see a similar trend to last year...
ScrapedScrewsaderSoftware Engineer  
Definitely disappointing. My hope is this creates a larger number of smaller companies that both add to the competition and values their talent.
