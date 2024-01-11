Error808 in
Discord lays off 17%
Impacting about 170 people.
https://www.theverge.com/2024/1/11/24034705/discord-layoffs-17-percent-employees
4
4758
JacknifeTechnical Program Manager
I was pretty optimistic going into this year that things would pick up but seeing Amazon and Google lay off this past week and now seeing smaller companies laying people off for similarly vague reasons, it's pretty concerning we'll see a similar trend to last year...
11
ScrapedScrewsaderSoftware Engineer
Definitely disappointing. My hope is this creates a larger number of smaller companies that both add to the competition and values their talent.
1
