Software Engineer in  
Software Engineer  

Compensation negotiation

Hi, 
Can anyone help with this.

I have interview setup with Vanguard in Malvern Philadelphia,PA area. I am a lead software developer with 8.5 years of experience in AWS and Java development. The position i applied is application engineering technical lead - 2.

How much overall compensation to negotiate with ? 
I did some online research and found that a base salary - 190k and Total compensation of 250k is ideal. Is this a good ask any suggestions ? 
2
975
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
You know levels has a negotiation service? https://www.levels.fyi/services/
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,585