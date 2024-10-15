Software Engineer in
Compensation negotiation
Hi,
Can anyone help with this.
I have interview setup with Vanguard in Malvern Philadelphia,PA area. I am a lead software developer with 8.5 years of experience in AWS and Java development. The position i applied is application engineering technical lead - 2.
How much overall compensation to negotiate with ?
I did some online research and found that a base salary - 190k and Total compensation of 250k is ideal. Is this a good ask any suggestions ?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
You know levels has a negotiation service? https://www.levels.fyi/services/
