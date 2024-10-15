Compensation negotiation

Hi,

Can anyone help with this.





I have interview setup with Vanguard in Malvern Philadelphia,PA area. I am a lead software developer with 8.5 years of experience in AWS and Java development. The position i applied is application engineering technical lead - 2.





How much overall compensation to negotiate with ?

I did some online research and found that a base salary - 190k and Total compensation of 250k is ideal. Is this a good ask any suggestions ?