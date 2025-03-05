Shifting from Public to Private

Hello,





I worked in my states Governor's Executive Office for about 6 years and have been wanting to shift into the private sector to increase my earning potential. I have Special Assistant, Project Manager, and Deputy Director on my resume. Could anyone help with some good ideas/job types/routes to go to use this government experience as a positive as I look to make this switch? Have been struggling on how to describe what I did and how it would translate to XYZ company.





Thank you!