Shifting from Public to Private
Hello,
I worked in my states Governor's Executive Office for about 6 years and have been wanting to shift into the private sector to increase my earning potential. I have Special Assistant, Project Manager, and Deputy Director on my resume. Could anyone help with some good ideas/job types/routes to go to use this government experience as a positive as I look to make this switch? Have been struggling on how to describe what I did and how it would translate to XYZ company.
Thank you!
therasProgram Manager 9 hours ago
Transitioning from government to the private sector can definitely be a challenge, but your experience could be highly valuable! Your roles, such as Special Assistant, Project Manager, and Deputy Director, have likely equipped you with skills in leadership, strategic planning, cross-functional collaboration, and problem-solving – all of which are in high demand in the private sector. To help translate your experience, focus on the transferable skills and outcomes. For example, highlight your experience managing projects, navigating complex stakeholder relationships, and driving policy or strategic initiatives. These are all skills that can apply directly to roles like Operations Manager, Program Manager, or Director of Strategy. When it comes to describing your experience, avoid government-specific language and instead emphasize the impact you had on the organization. Show how your work led to improvements or achieved specific goals, which is a language private companies understand. Finally, consider looking into industries that value public sector experience, like consulting, nonprofit, or even tech, where skills in managing large projects and teams can translate well. Best of luck!
