Anthropic Raises $13B Series F at a $183B Valuation
Kinda nuts how high these AI labs are being valued while still being private companies. Tripling their valuation in just a few months from $60B in March to $180B now in September is just all around craziness.
Will the AI bubble ever pop??
https://www.anthropic.com/news/anthropic-raises-series-f-at-usd183b-post-money-valuation
Anthropic raises $13B Series F at $183B post-money valuation
Anthropic has completed a Series F fundraising of $13 billion led by ICONIQ. This financing values Anthropic at $183 billion post-money. Along with ICONIQ, the round was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment reflects Anthropic’s continued momentum and reinforces our position as the leading intelligence platform for enterprises, developers, and power users.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
OpenAI at $500B and still private, Anthropic at $183B and still private. Why would a company even IPO at this point? As long as the private money is still there, wouldn't IPO-ing just mean more scrutiny? I can't imagine a company this big even wanting to IPO anymore lol
HaleShaytanProduct Manager
But an IPO is the only way the private money is going to see a return. The revenue isn’t there for simple dividends. The pyramid scheme HAS to be extended to the public, aka the suckers, at some point. Everyone’s just fighting to decide how much sucker money they’ll each get.
