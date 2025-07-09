gsf332 in
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Not just you. I think interviewers are catching on that candidates over-prepare the standard sets, so they throw curveballs to test adaptability. That said, the patterns you learned still help a lot with breaking problems down even if the exact question feels unfamiliar, so I think grinding LC still matters to some level, just not as directly applicable as it used to be.
25
