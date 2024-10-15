Technical founder after exit, what roles at big tech?

A company I cofounded was acquired. I had a decent result with the exit, but not so good that I never have to work again. I now work for the acquiring company, but there's no room for growth there. I won't lose anything in terms of equity if I leave.





I'm an engineer. I was managing teams directly as a tech lead, and indirectly as the manager of other tech leads.





What roles would I qualify for if I went to work at big tech?



