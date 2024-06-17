TechEnthusiastT in
Job band in FAANG
Hello..
How to identify the job band level for a certain position posted in careers page? (Mainly for Meta, Amazon, Google etc)
The role title will appear like a L5 but they may align to L4 etc.. but I would like to know the exact job band level from job posting itself.
Thanks!
beerusgokugohanProduct Manager
If it is not mentioned in the JD then you ask the recruiter.
2
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah and sometimes jobs are open for multiple levels too. So a "Software Engineer" with Amazon might be open to L4 and L5 applicants
