Offers: Warwick Uni, JLR or GS

Poll

Hi, I am a school leaver (18 years old) with 0 YOE but I've worked hard to land a few good roles. I am currently struggling to choose between a few offers. For context, I live in the UK.





1. University of Warwick - BSc Computer Science - I would have to relocate - Costs £9k + Maintenance Loan costs - 3 Years long - Good alumni network and targets for companies within the UK, not so much internationally though.





2. Jaguar Land Rover - they pay me to do a BSc Digital And Technological Solutions at University of Warwick - I would have to relocate - £26k Salary - Car lease scheme - 4 Years long - Decent reputation globally - I don't think the salary increases each year - This is a Software Engineering with Data role specialising in machine learning in the fourth year.





3. Goldman Sachs - they pay me to do a BSc Digital And Technological Solutions at Queen Mary University of London - No need to relocate - £32k Salary + £1k Sign On bonus + Uncapped Bonuses - Free gym in building - 4 Years long - Must work for them for a year after graduating with the BSc, if I accept the return offer - salary increases each year - Very good reputation worldwide - This a Front Office Software Engineering role.













I am interesting in both fintech and automotive but I really want to keep my options open for the future.





For the companies, obviously the TC will be low since they are paying for my degree in full and are giving me a salary on top, but the work experience is extremely valuable.





If you are from the UK, you will understand option 1 as university and option 2 and 3 as a degree apprenticeship.





Any help is appreciated.