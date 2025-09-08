RichNinja in
Staff Engineer Salaries in India
Hi,
Need information in how to estimate a good salary for staff software engineer salary role in India for a mid sized US company hiring in India. My last role was Senior Software Engineer in US. YOE 7-9 with strong academics and a relevant Masters degree.
The numbers for Staff are too spread out in general, and I don't have data for this new company on internet as its a niche role.
Any pointers, algo to estimate it will be very helpful. Maybe someone or an HR with the same experience can help.
4
2283
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
For Staff SWE roles in India at mid-sized US firms, a good TC target is usually ₹10–13.5M, with ₹13–15M realistic if you’re coming in with strong experience and a US background. A simple way to sanity check is to look at peer companies on Levels.fyi, then apply ~1.4× the Senior SWE median at the same company. Typical comp split is ~55% base, ~35% RSUs, and ~10% bonus.
1
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
This matches what I’ve seen. For example, Intuit Staff is around ₹11.4M, LinkedIn Staff closer to ₹14–15M, and Google L6 ~₹16.5M. Mid-sized firms won’t hit Google/LinkedIn levels but should be at least in the Intuit/Okta range.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189