Staff Engineer Salaries in India

Hi,





Need information in how to estimate a good salary for staff software engineer salary role in India for a mid sized US company hiring in India. My last role was Senior Software Engineer in US. YOE 7-9 with strong academics and a relevant Masters degree.

The numbers for Staff are too spread out in general, and I don't have data for this new company on internet as its a niche role.

Any pointers, algo to estimate it will be very helpful. Maybe someone or an HR with the same experience can help.