Waiting for position hire approval not offer approval

Amazon interview, after my final interview for SD1 | got a rejection email.

A week ago, the same recruiter reached out to me saying a different team liked my profile and want to hire me. She said not to raise hope but if they get approval for that position they will hire me .After 4 days she said level 1 approval is done and we are waiting for remaining approvals.

She was not able to give me an ETA.anyone faced a similar situation ? Can I have some trust that I will get the job?