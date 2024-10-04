ilearnigrowirepeat in
Waiting for position hire approval not offer approval
Amazon interview, after my final interview for SD1 | got a rejection email.
A week ago, the same recruiter reached out to me saying a different team liked my profile and want to hire me. She said not to raise hope but if they get approval for that position they will hire me .After 4 days she said level 1 approval is done and we are waiting for remaining approvals.
She was not able to give me an ETA.anyone faced a similar situation ? Can I have some trust that I will get the job?
You may still have to do like a hiring manager interview or something, but yeah it can take some time for them to get the req approved and created. When I was there, it'd sometimes take me over a week, even two weeks if there were a lot of issues.
