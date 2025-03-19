galaxyblade in  
Reneging my offer but feel bad for my hiring manager

Accepted a pretty bad offer for a contracting position with no real chance for conversion to FT. Fortunately, I got a better full-time permanent offer shortly after.


The thing is, I've never reneged an offer before and while the recruiting experience wasn't the best, I did really enjoy talking with the hiring manager. They seemed like a generally chill guy and I don't want to just reneg the offer without letting the hiring manager know just cause they were such a nice person.


Should I send an additional note to the hiring manager or should I just let the recruiter know and then close the book and move on? Would appreciate some thoughts here because I've never done this before.

I don’t see why not to send a quick note to the manager. Just say it was great meeting them but unfortunately you cannot continue as you found a ft position that was a better fit.

Don’t burn bridges
