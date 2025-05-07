dev193729 in
MS in CS & AI or in Cyber Security?
I have a couple internships and about a year of work experience at this point with start ups. I'm about to finish a BA in mathematics. I'd like to go do a masters degree. I'm looking at Westerns Govenors University since I'm traveling a lot and for cost. What do you think is a better idea to get into at this point? Thank you for any advice.
sdnNerdSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
IMO Cyber Security can be pretty boring. It’s a lot of auditing/compliance, and a lot less building. Some roles require building applications, but the applications also tend to fall into the auditing/compliance categories.
