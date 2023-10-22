Data scientist

hellotherehowareyou in
Hi all
Do you company pay the scientist, the same salary as software engineers? And if you're graduating from a PhD degree does that three years of PhD equal to three years of full-time equivalent work experience? Thank you!
Clobber99Data Science Manager
Similar situation for my team. PhD can generally replace 1-2 YOE depending on the role I'm hiring for but most of my roles won't be a good fit for a new grad PhD with no professional experience.
On the PhD question, that depends on the job and requirements. I when I hire for a PhD level role it is typically PhD plus n years of experience, so the PhD time does not count towards experience.