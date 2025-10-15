Suheb Multani in
As a recent graduate, how can I effectively negotiate my first job offer in tech? What are the key factors to consider?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
You won’t have as much room to negotiate as mid-levels, but it’s still worth trying. Say something like: “Based on what I’ve seen for similar roles in the market, is there flexibility on comp?” It shows you’ve done research without being pushy. Also look for things like equity, remote flexibility, and growth opportunities they matter long-term more than an extra few thousand on base. Honestly, personal take on the new grad thing is that your first job should just be whatever would best set you up for your second job. It's not really about the money just yet, unless you're in a financial situation where that is indeed the case. Really, you should be prioritizing real experience and mentorship over anything else at this stage in your career.
