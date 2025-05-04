refer61614 in
Warren Buffet to Retire EOY
Had to happen soon, but somehow still shocking:
https://apnews.com/article/warren-buffett-berkshire-hathaway-shareholders-annual-meeting-a421061233f99859673fb131ce020d4d
refer61614Software Engineer a day ago
His investing record is nearly double the S&P500 for a 60 year streak. That is plain phenomenal.
12
3qhMfaWTSoftware Engineer a day ago
And means nothing. He’s still going to die in a few years. It is impressive though.
