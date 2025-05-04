refer61614 in  
Warren Buffet to Retire EOY

Had to happen soon, but somehow still shocking:


https://apnews.com/article/warren-buffett-berkshire-hathaway-shareholders-annual-meeting-a421061233f99859673fb131ce020d4d

Warren Buffett shocks shareholders by announcing his intention to retire at the end of the year

Buffett said he will recommend to Berkshire Hathaway's board that Greg Abel should become CEO at the end of the year.

Buffett said he will recommend to Berkshire Hathaway’s board that Greg Abel should become CEO at the end of the year.

apnews.com
11
3878
His investing record is nearly double the S&P500 for a 60 year streak. That is plain phenomenal.
12
3qhMfaWTSoftware Engineer a day ago
And means nothing. He’s still going to die in a few years. It is impressive though.

