SRE and DEV same internal job?
Do you find that SRE and DEV roles are combined or have the same salary range?
Site Reliability (SRE)
Combined, no. Same salary ranges, yes. The days where companies could mash both code and infrastructure into one and call it "devops" have long since passed, people now know what that term actually means and "we want you do two jobs for the salary of one" is a big organisational red flag.
Software Engineer
Good answer.
