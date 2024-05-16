sdems in
ai overhyped?
seeing a lot of products adding ai mindlessly which hinder ux :(
6
2364
Sort by:
Christoph09Security Analyst
Extremely so. To date, I don't think any program can pass the Turing Test. Human intelligence is a very complex network we are nowhere near replicating. ML cannot be aware of self or context. It is still based on rules and signatures we feed it. Heuristics and pattern matching are the strength of AI. Wisdom and knowledge are so fundamentally different. Knowledge is knowing tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing that you would never use it in a fruit salad. The marketing gimmicks from certain vendors has probably (almost?) peaked wrt "AI" and the claims of what their AI function is capable of. True ML requires so many compute resources, expert data scientists to supervise/train models, and significant TIME for the baselines and behavior to be set/archived.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563