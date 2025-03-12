My first Salary Negoitation

I'm applying to a large IT-consultant company as the role of Software Engineer. My current work experience is a Bachelors in CS, 1.5 years of full-time work after my studies as a Software Engineer. I have also worked at a start-up for 4 months and 8 months part-time at my current company, when undergoing my last 2 years of studying. So I could stretch my work experience to 2 years if I'm really generous.





My question is, is it unreasonable to go into my interview/salary-negotiation with the expectation that I will be landing a junior salary (I.e, not an entry-level salary)? And if that is the case, what would you suggest as a reasonable salary for someone with my experience if the company offers ~45k DKK as an entry-level salary?





Personally I think I deserve a non-entry-level salary (somewhere between 49k-51k DKK), but a friend of mine that works there got into my head saying that it would be unlikely that they would offer me more than entry-level.