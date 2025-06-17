sadgv324 in
Is it just me, or is tech full of fake job posts these days?
I’ve been applying like crazy for the past few months, but a good chunk of postings feel like they’re either ghost roles, already filled internally, or never meant to be real in the first place.
Some companies repost the same job over and over, others ask for a million things and then ghost. What’s going on? Is this just pipeline building or something deeper?
482 participants
12
4685
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
It could also be that SWE jobs are getting massive amounts of applications now, in the order of thousands in the first day of being open. Because of that, unless you're one of the lucky few who applied right as it opened, your app probably won't even get seen. So it could just be the state of the market more than anything else.
12
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Yeah, this 100%. I've got a recruiter friend and they've told me this exact story. Of course, they try their best to get through as many apps as possible, but with the rate that some of these apps are coming in it's just unrealistic.
6
